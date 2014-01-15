PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 15 Tokyo's Nikkei stock average climbed 2.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day gain in four months, buoyed by a robust U.S. retail sales report that soothed concerns the pace of growth in the world's largest economy was slowing. The jump came after the Nikkei suffered its worst one-day decline in five months the prior day, with a 3.1 percent drop after a surprisingly weak U.S. nonfarm payroll report last Friday. Monday was a public holiday in Japan. The Nikkei ended 386.33 points higher at 15,808.73, breaking above its 25-day moving average of 15,702.72 and setting its sights on the five-day moving average of 15,828.99. Still, the benchmark Nikkei is off to a slow start this year after rocketing 57 percent in 2013, energised by Tokyo's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to revive the world's third-largest economy. The broader Topix index advanced 2 percent to 1,294.52 on Wednesday, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Dec. 27. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a new gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance to appeal to investors which started trading on Jan. 6, gained 1.4 percent to 11,686.84.
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.