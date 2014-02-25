BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 25 The Nikkei average advanced to a four-week closing high on Tuesday after a rally in Wall Street shares to historic highs triggered short-covering in battered Japanese stocks. The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 15,051.60, its highest close since Jan. 29. It has recovered more than 40 percent of its losses since it fell from a six-year peak hit in late December. Shares of Softbank Corp climbed to their highest in a month on a report that the company is seeking to buy a stake in Line Corp, a mobile-messaging service controlled by South Korea's Naver Corp. The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 1,233.66. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 1.2 percent to 11,159.39.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73