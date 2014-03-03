TOKYO, March 3 Japan's Nikkei average slid to a
1-1/2-week low on Monday as escalating tensions in Ukraine
sparked risk aversion and a stronger yen hurt the mood, but the
oil sector bucked the trend after crude prices rallied to
multi-month highs.
The Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower at 14,652.23, its
lowest close since Feb. 20. The index extended losses into a
fourth day.
Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically after President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his
neighbour, in the biggest confrontation between Russia and the
West since the Cold War.
Russia is the world's biggest oil producer and Ukrainian
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said Moscow's move to use
military force was a "declaration of war".
The mining subsector gained 1.0 percent.
The Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 1,196.76.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, dropped 1.3 percent to 10,831.08.