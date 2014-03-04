TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei average clawed
higher on Tuesday, snapping four days of losses as some foreign
investors scooped up battered shares, although concerns over
mounting tensions in Ukraine kept the market on edge.
The Nikkei closed up 0.5 percent at 14,721.48. After
jumping 57 percent in 2013, the benchmark is down almost 10
percent in the year to date, making it one of the worst
performers in the developed world.
After the cash market close, Nikkei futures rose
another 0.8 percent on reports Russian President Vladimir Putin
has ordered troops that took part in military exercises this
week to return to base, although Moscow has denied the exercises
were linked to events in Ukraine.
The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to
1,204.11 although trade was thin, with volume hitting its lowest
level so far this year.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this
year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong
corporate governance, rose 0.6 percent to 10,892.99.