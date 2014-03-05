TOKYO, March 5 Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high on Wednesday after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin eased worries about military confrontation in Ukraine, triggering short covering in battered shares like property developers and index heavyweights. The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent higher at 14,897.63, its highest closing level since Feb. 27. The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,212.90. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, advanced 0.8 percent to 10,981.32.