BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
TOKYO, March 5 Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high on Wednesday after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin eased worries about military confrontation in Ukraine, triggering short covering in battered shares like property developers and index heavyweights. The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 percent higher at 14,897.63, its highest closing level since Feb. 27. The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,212.90. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, advanced 0.8 percent to 10,981.32.
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.