Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh five-week high on Friday as a weak yen lifted risk appetites following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims and the European Central Bank's decision to keep its rates unchanged. The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 15,274.07, the highest closing level since Jan. 29. For the week, the index rose 2.9 percent. But volume was subdued ahead of the release of widely anticipated U.S. job data later in the day. The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,236.97. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, advanced 0.7 percent to 11,196.54.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.
March 14 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.