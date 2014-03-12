TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors locked in
profits after a recent rally and as caution over Chinese demand
continued to hurt such commodity-related shares such as mining
and metal companies.
The Nikkei ended 2.6 percent lower at 14,830.39
points, the lowest closing level since March 4, and the biggest
daily drop in more than a month. It had hit a five-week high of
15,312.60 last Friday.
The broader Topix index shed 2.1 percent to
1,206.94, with all of its 33 subindexes in negative territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, dropped 2.2 percent to 10,917.03.