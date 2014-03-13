TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down to a 1-1/2-week low on Thursday, erasing earlier
gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese output and retail sales
data disappointed the market.
The Nikkei ended down 0.1 percent at 14,815.98, the
lowest closing level since March 4. It had risen as high as
14,919.84 earlier following strong Japanese machinery orders
data.
The broader Topix index shed 0.3 percent to
1,203.46.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising
firms with high return on equity and strong corporate
governance, dropped 0.3 percent to 10,885.43.