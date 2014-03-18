TOKYO, March 18 Japanese shares rebounded on Tuesday, taking heart from gains on Wall Street on relief that the threat of immediate military conflict in Ukraine receded and on fairly upbeat U.S. data. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 14,411.27 , recovering from a six-week closing low hit on Monday, though it is still almost 6 percent below a high around 15,300 reached on March 7. The broader Topix index rose 1.0 percent to 1,165.94 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprising firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 0.9 percent. Trade volume was one of the lowest this year.