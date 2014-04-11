PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 2.8 percent on Friday to hit a six-month low after U.S. tech shares posted their biggest fall in two-and-a-half years over concerns about their expensive valuations, with the rising yen also a factor.
The Nikkei dropped to as low as 13,887.23, edging near its Oct. 8 trough of 13,748.94.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.