BRIEF-Urbanimmersive says signing of reseller agreement with Images & Mots
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 15 Japanese stocks rebounded from six-month lows on Tuesday after strong U.S. retail sales data helped calm nerves amid the backdrop of an escalating crisis in Ukraine, pulling the yen down and supporting exporters. The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher to 13,996.81, crawling back from previous day lows last visited in early October. The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,136.09, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to 10,342.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing