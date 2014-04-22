BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, April 22 Tokyo shares dropped on Tuesday, unable to maintain earlier gains, on caution over upcoming Japanese corporate earnings reports and tensions in Ukraine. The Nikkei average closed down 0.9 percent at 14,388.77, after rising as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,162.50, though trading volume was the second lowest so far this year. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to 10,579.99. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
CHICAGO, March 14 Aviagen, the world's leading poultry breeding company, has euthanized chickens at a farm in Alabama over concerns about bird flu, the company said on Tuesday, as likely cases of the disease emerged in a top chicken-producing state.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 14 - Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies has won a GPS satellite launch contract over rival United Launch Alliance, a partnership of the top two U.S. aerospace companies Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.