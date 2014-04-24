BRIEF-Monsanto unit, Koch Agronomic Services announces deal to give data insights to farmers
* Monsanto unit Climate Corp and Koch Agronomic Services announce research agreement to provide data insights for farmers
TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on news that a U.S.-Japan trade pact was not yet finalised after a meeting between the two countries' leaders and on investor caution before a series of Japanese corporate earnings reports. The Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at 14,404.99 while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 1,164.90, with trading volume slightly below the average in the past month. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.8 percent to 10,598.50. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Monsanto unit Climate Corp and Koch Agronomic Services announce research agreement to provide data insights for farmers
* Says awarded detailed design assignment for major rebuild of a paper machine for Sappi North America
* Terraform global announces extension until june 30, 2017 to regain nasdaq compliance