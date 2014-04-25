TOKYO, April 25 Tokyo's Nikkei edged up on
Friday, helped by a slightly lower-than-expected inflation print
for April which reinforced some hopes for further monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei's gains were limited by weakness in other Asian
bourses, notably Chinese shares, and as investors cut positions
ahead of the weekend.
The Nikkei share average closed up 0.2 percent at
14,429.26. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent on the week, and it has
shed 11.4 percent so far in 2014.
The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 1,169.99
.
The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.4 percent
to 10,644.23.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)