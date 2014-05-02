BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
TOKYO, May 2 Japanese shares stepped back on Friday, with Sony Corp. falling after a profit warning and as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of a closely-watched U.S. employment report later in the day. The Nikkei share average ticked down 0.2 percent to 14,457.51, halting a recovery from Monday's low of 14,224.47, hampered by resistance around 14,500 - 14,600. The broader Topix was flat at 1,182.48 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also unchanged at 10,747.69. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.