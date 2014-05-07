BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 7 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.9 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday, posting its biggest daily drop since mid-March, as a stronger yen dragged down exporters and concerns about Ukraine curbed investors' risk appetites. The Nikkei closed down 424.06 points to 14,033.45, its lowest closing level since April 15. The broader Topix fell 2.6 percent to 1,152.01, with 2.1 billion shares changing hands, the largest volume since April 11. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 2.5 percent to 10,478.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.