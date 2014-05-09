BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Intelligent systems corp qtrly total net revenue $2.3 million versus $1.3 million
TOKYO, May 9 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in choppy trade as the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Toshiba Corp gained on strong growth prospects, while concerns about the Ukraine crisis kept investors on edge. The Nikkei stock average ended 0.3 percent higher at 14,199.59 after slipping in early trade. It shed 1.8 percent this week. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,165.51, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.5 percent to 10,610.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.