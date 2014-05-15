TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday after a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while Sony Corp and Credit Saison Co weighed as foreign investors unloaded the stocks after their earnings disappointed the market. The Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 14,298.21. Sony dropped 6.1 percent and was the third most traded stock by turnover after it forecast a net loss for a second year in a row for the year through March. Credit Saison Co dived 13 percent after releasing disappointing earnings and was the biggest percent loser on the board. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,178.29, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.4 percent to 10,727.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Alex Richardson)