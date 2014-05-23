BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a three-week closing high on Friday, thanks to upbeat economic data in Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts. The Nikkei share average rose 0.9 percent to 14,462.17, its highest close since May 1 and pulling further away from a one-month low of 13,964 hit on Wednesday. The broader Topix rose 1.0 percent to 1,180.44 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to 10,770.38. China's factory sector had its best performance in five months in May, while U.S. factory output growth hit its fastest pace since February 2011, providing support for stocks. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.