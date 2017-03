TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose marginally, extending its gains into a sixth day as strong Asian equities supported sentiment, but trading was choppy as some investors booked profits from the recent gains. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 14,681.72 after trading in negative territory. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,200.68, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to 10,946.83. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)