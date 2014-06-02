TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a two-month closing high on Monday after strong
Chinese factory data lifted sentiment.
But Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd tumbled on news
that it is in talks to buy a U.S. life insurance company, with
investors wondering how the company would fund the acquisition.
The Nikkei ended 2.1 percent higher at 14,935.92,
its highest close since April 4.
Dai-ichi Life dropped 5 percent and was the fourth
most-traded stock by turnover. The company, Japan's
second-largest private-sector life insurer by premium revenue,
is in advanced talks to buy Alabama-based Protective Life, a
source told Reuters.
The broader Topix added 1.6 percent to 1,220.47,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.6
percent to 11,119.19.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)