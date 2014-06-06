TOKYO, June 6 Japanese shares ended flat after
hitting a two-month high on Friday as the European Central Bank
cut interest rates to record lows in a move that lifted Wall
Street to new highs overnight.
The Nikkei share average closed flat at 15,077.24,
after climbing to as high as 15,144.34, a level last seen on
April 3. On the week, the benchmark gained 3.0 percent to post
its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks.
The broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent, while the
new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)