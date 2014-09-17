BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors stayed focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting amid expectations that it may keep rates low. The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,888.67 after trading in positive territory. The U.S. Federal Reserve could offer fresh clues after Wednesday's FOMC monetary meeting on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates and how quickly it will move as it prepares for a momentous policy turn after years of aggressive stimulus. The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,304.96, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.4 percent at 11,822.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Eric Meijer)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.