TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese stocks dropped on Friday as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk appetite, though it recovered from session lows as the government reiterated its commitment to reform the nation's pension fund. The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower to 16,229.86, but was off a one-week trough hit in the morning. For the week, the benchmark has shed 0.6 percent, and is below a seven-year closing high hit on the previous day. Japan's welfare minister said on Friday that he has absolutely no intention to put off reforms for the country's giant pension fund. Investors hope the reforms will see some of the pension's large funds invested in stocks. The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,331.95, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.1 percent to 12,115.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)