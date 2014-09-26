TOKYO, Sept 26 Japanese stocks dropped on Friday
as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk appetite, though it
recovered from session lows as the government reiterated its
commitment to reform the nation's pension fund.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.9 percent lower to
16,229.86, but was off a one-week trough hit in the morning.
For the week, the benchmark has shed 0.6 percent, and is
below a seven-year closing high hit on the previous day.
Japan's welfare minister said on Friday that he has
absolutely no intention to put off reforms for the country's
giant pension fund. Investors hope the reforms
will see some of the pension's large funds invested in stocks.
The broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1,331.95,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.1 percent to
12,115.16.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)