TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday in choppy trade as civil
unrest in Hong Kong curbed risk appetite, while mixed data from
the Bank Of Japan's tankan survey provided little catalysts.
After flirting with positive territory earlier, the Nikkei
share average fell 0.6 percent to 16,082.25, the lowest
closing level since Sept. 18.
The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,318.21
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to
11,976.60.
Big Japanese manufacturers were slightly more optimistic in
the third quarter but service-sector sentiment worsened, a
central bank survey showed, adding to signs that a solid
economic pickup will remain elusive without another burst of
stimulus.
