TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday after a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs report bolstered sentiment, while a weaker yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 higher at 15,890.95. The broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 1,296.40, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.0 percent to 11,777.45. Outperforming the market was Fujifilm Holdings Corp , which jumped 2.8 percent on hopes that its influenza drug may cure Ebola. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)