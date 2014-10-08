TOKYO, Oct 8 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday after surprisingly weak German factory data sparked renewed concerns over global economic growth, bolstering the yen and prompting investors to sell shares in exporters. The Nikkei share average closed down 1.2 percent at 15,595.98, a five-week closing low. Car manufacturers were a notable victim of the stronger yen. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's transport equipment makers subindex fell 2 percent, with Mazda Corp falling 3.8 percent. The broader Topix closed down 1.2 percent at 1,274.85, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.3 percent to 11,586.10. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu; Editing by Anand Basu)