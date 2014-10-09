BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as concerns about a resurgent yen, which hit stocks of exporters, erased early gains stemming from optimism over the Federal Reserve's dovish position on interest rates. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 15,478.93, its lowest close in five weeks. Investors sold shares in exporters as the yen rose to 107.93 against the dollar, climbing near its highest levels in three weeks. Canon Inc. fell 1.7 percent. The broader Topix lost 1.1 percent to close at 1,260.78. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slumped 1.1 percent, ending on 11,462.28. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer