TOKYO Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2 percent to a 4-1/2-month low in early trade on Thursday after Wall Street dived on continued worries about weak global demand, while a stronger yen dragged down exporters like Toyota Motor Corp.

The Nikkei fell as much as 2.5 percent to 14,704.11, its lowest since May 30.

The Topix fell 2.3 percent to 1,195.79, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.3 percent to 10,881.90. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)