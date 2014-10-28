By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday
as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, but retailers bucked the trend on
stronger-than-expected sales growth.
The Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent at 15,329.91
points.
Shares in Canon Inc slid 2.5 percent as its
quarterly operating profit was hit by a slump in digital camera
demand.
Retail giants Seven & I Holdings and Aeon Co
fared better, rising 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively on the back of the strongest increase in Japanese
retail sales since March.
The broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 1,252.00
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.2
percent to 11,393.61.
