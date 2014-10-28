By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Oct 28 Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, but retailers bucked the trend on stronger-than-expected sales growth. The Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent at 15,329.91 points. Shares in Canon Inc slid 2.5 percent as its quarterly operating profit was hit by a slump in digital camera demand. Retail giants Seven & I Holdings and Aeon Co fared better, rising 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent respectively on the back of the strongest increase in Japanese retail sales since March. The broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 1,252.00 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.2 percent to 11,393.61. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)