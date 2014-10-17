Daily FX trade more like $3 trillion than 5 -CLS
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japanese stocks fell on Friday, capping their worst week in six months as investor fears of slowing global growth trumped relief over a set of upbeat data from the United States. The Nikkei average lost 1.4 percent to close at 14,532.51. Over the week it has shed 5 percent. Exporter shares underperformed, with Toyota Motor Co slipping 2.5 percent and Panasonic Corp losing 0.9 percent. The broader Topix dropped 1.5 percent to 1,177.22, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 1.6 percent to 10,712.64. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday * Euro rises to one-month high vs dollar (Adds Philippine lawmakers' meeting, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 13 London copper futures rose the most in three weeks on Monday, propped up by a softer dollar and supply disruption concerns following an indefinite workers' strike at Peru's top copper miner. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".