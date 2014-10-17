TOKYO, Oct 17 Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese cash stocks last week, posting their biggest net selling in two months, as buyers shunned riskier assets amid fears of weakening global growth. Foreigners, who were net sellers for the past two weeks, sold a total of 337.1 billion yen ($3.2 billion) worth of Japanese stocks during the week of Oct. 6-10, the biggest weekly selling since the first week of August, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed on Friday. Retail investors and trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, were net buyers. Following last week's 2.6 percent decline, the Nikkei share average extended its losing streak and tumbled another 5.0 percent this week. (1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)