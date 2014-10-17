Daily FX trade more like $3 trillion than 5 -CLS
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
TOKYO, Oct 17 Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese cash stocks last week, posting their biggest net selling in two months, as buyers shunned riskier assets amid fears of weakening global growth. Foreigners, who were net sellers for the past two weeks, sold a total of 337.1 billion yen ($3.2 billion) worth of Japanese stocks during the week of Oct. 6-10, the biggest weekly selling since the first week of August, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed on Friday. Retail investors and trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, were net buyers. Following last week's 2.6 percent decline, the Nikkei share average extended its losing streak and tumbled another 5.0 percent this week. (1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, March 13 The world's biggest financial market may be only half as big as you thought it was.
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday * Euro rises to one-month high vs dollar (Adds Philippine lawmakers' meeting, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 13 London copper futures rose the most in three weeks on Monday, propped up by a softer dollar and supply disruption concerns following an indefinite workers' strike at Peru's top copper miner. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Japan and Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".