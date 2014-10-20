(Repeats to more subscribers) * Nikkei on track for biggest daily gain since June 2013 * Investors scoop up battered exporters as yen weakens * Gains may be short-lived as market still spooked-analyst By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 3.3 percent on Monday morning and is on track to post the biggest daily rise in more than a year after Wall Street took heart on Friday from upbeat U.S. data, while the weaker yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. The Nikkei share average rose 482.98 points to 15,015.49 in mid-morning trade to recover most of the losses posted last week. Upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment gave relief to investor sentiment and lifted risk appetite. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment unexpectedly rose in early October to its highest level since July 2007. Separate data showed groundbreaking for new homes rose more than expected last month. Traders said investors are scooping up recently battered stocks after the Nikkei tumbled 5 percent last week hit by concerns about global growth and the stronger yen. "Selling in some of the stocks was overdone. Investors are buying them on the dips," a trader at a Japanese brokerage said. But some analysts still stay cautious against negative catalysts which battered the market earlier this month. "With Halloween just around the corner, the market was spooked by 'ghosts' and these ghosts will probably stick around longer," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. "The ghosts are European economic concerns, worries on what could happen after the Fed ends tapering, and fears about Ebola." Nakai said that these fears still linger in the market, and the rebound may be short-lived. Toyota jumped 5.2 percent, Honda soared 3.2 percent and Panasonic Corp surged 5.0 percent after the dollar rose 0.2 percent at 107.18 yen, putting further distance between a five-week low of 105.90 hit the previous week. NEC Corp rose 5.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that its operating profit for the April-September period was likely to be about 20 billion yen, compared to just shy of 400 million yen in the previous year. The broader Topix jumped 3.6 percent to 1,219.12, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 3.6 percent to 11,095.52. (Editing by Eric Meijer)