TOKYO, Nov 12Japanese stocks gained on
Wednesday, as investors gave the thumbs-up to a media report
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a second sales tax
hike to avoiding damaging Japan's economic recovery, and call a
snap election to cement his position.
The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.4 percent at
17,197.05, its highest since October 2007.
Department store shares outperformed the market as the
prospect of retailers avoiding damage to sales similar to that
caused by April's tax hike boosted sentiment.
J.Front Retailing Co added 3.1 percent, Takashimaya
jumped 2.9 percent and Marui Group soared 3.2
percent.
The broader Topix advanced 0.4 percent to 1377.05,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 closed up 0.2 percent
at 12,580.85.'re
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)