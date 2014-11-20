TOKYO, Nov 20Japanese stocks were steady on Thursday as a further weakening of the yen boosted market sentiment, but gains were limited as investors took profits on such recent performers such as SoftBank Corp. The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher at 17,300.86, close to a seven-year peak hit last week. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to close at 1,397.64, remaining near an eight-year peak hit on Wednesday. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.1 percent to 12,761.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)