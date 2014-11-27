TOKYO, Nov 27Japanese stocks closed down on
Thursday, as selling of Nikkei futures in the afternoon widened
earlier losses driven by weak U.S. data and a stronger yen.
The Nikkei benchmark shed 0.8 percent to close at
17,248.50. Many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the
Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., and the trade volume was the
lowest since Nov. 10.
Market participants said hedge funds and securities firms
took temporary short positions on Nikkei futures post-lunch in
response to a stronger yen.
Major export shares suffered with the dollar retreating to
117.24 against the yen. Canon Inc shed 0.5 percent and
Nissan Motor Co fell 1.6 percent.
Yakult Honsha Co touched a four-week low and lost
6.1 percent for the day on a media report saying France's Danone
SA is considering selling its 20 percent stake in the
company.
The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,391.90,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.1 percent to
12,680.52.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)