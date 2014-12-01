TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Monday as strong capital expenditure figures lifted sentiment, with airline shares extending gains as oil prices tumbled further. Exporters also gained after the dollar rose to a new seven-year high against the yen. The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 17,590.10, the highest closing level since July 2007. The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,421.65, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 12,929.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)