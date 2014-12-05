PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as the weakening yen boosted exporters' shares, helping reverse slim losses in the morning session. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.2 percent at 17,920.45, after touching 17,922.29, its highest since July 2007. The average has gained for six straight days, its longest winning streak since August, and this week added 2.6 percent. Exporter Nissan Motor Co Ltd rose 1.3 percent and Panasonic gained 0.6 percent. Large-cap Fanuc Corp added 1.2 percent, accounting for nearly one-third of the Nikkei's net point gains. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,445.67, a wafer off an earlier 6-1/2 year high of 1,445.77. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also climbed 0.4 percent, to close at 13,130.74. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.