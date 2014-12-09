TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak and pulling away from 7-1/2-year highs as a rebound in the yen prompted investors to book recent gains in exporter shares. The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent lower at 17,813.38, moving away from 18,030.83, the highest intraday level since July 2007. The yen rose to 119.99 to the dollar from a low of 121.86 hit on Monday, prompting the profit-taking in exporters' shares. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,436.09 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.7 percent to 13,050.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)