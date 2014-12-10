By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Dec 10 Japanese stocks slipped on Wednesday as a stronger yen prompted investors to sell exporters' shares, while concerns on political uncertainty in Greece and falling oil prices dampened risk appetites. The Nikkei benchmark shed 2.3 percent to close at 17,412.58, its lowest since Nov. 28. A stronger yen saw exporters Fanuc Corp 6954.T drop 3.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T fall 3.4 percent. Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T tumbled 3.1 percent. The broader Topix slipped 2.0 percent to 1,406.83, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.2 percent to 12,765.54. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)