TOKYO, Dec 15Japanese stocks fell to their
lowest in four weeks on Monday as oil prices tumbled to a new
5-1/2 year low, hitting Wall Street shares and stoking fears of
weak global growth.
The Nikkei benchmark lost 1.6 percent to close at
17,099.40 points, its lowest since Nov. 17.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition scored a
landslide in Sunday's general election, as expected. But The
victory, which gives the Japanese premier a fresh mandate for
market-friendly growth policies, failed to cheer investors as
his reflationary strategy to end 15 years of deflation has had
only modest success so far.
Exporter shares suffered, with Toyota Motor Co and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp losing 2.5 percent and 4.0
percent, respectively.
The broader Topix slipped 1.5 percent to 1,379.29,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also lost 1.4 percent
to 12,518.29.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)