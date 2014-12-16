US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japanese stocks slumped on Tuesday to 6-1/2 week lows as free-falling oil prices boosted demand for the safe haven yen and fears of weak worldwide growth dampened risk appetite. The Nikkei benchmark shed 2 percent to close at 16,755.32, its lowest closing level since the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly easing policy further on Oct. 31 With global concerns pushing the safe haven yen to a four-week high, exporter stocks were pressured. Nikon Corp shed 2.9 percent, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd lost 2.6 percent. The broader Topix lost 1.9 percent to 1,353.37, with all its 33 sub sectors closing in the red. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also lost 1.9 percent to close at 12,277.41. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK, March 21 Bank of New York Mellon Corp must face a Commerzbank AG lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for toxic mortgage-backed securities that the German lender bought before the financial crisis, resulting in more than $1 billion of losses.
LAS VEGAS, March 21 Amazon.com Inc is expanding a program to remove counterfeit goods from its website this spring as part of a broader push to assure brand owners that the online retailer is an ally rather than a threat.