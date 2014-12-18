* All sectors in positive territory
* Market takes comfort from Yellen's 'patient' comment
* Immediate resistance seen at 25-day moving average
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 2.5 percent on Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal
Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and
promised to take a patient approach towards raising interest
rates.
The Nikkei was at 17,242.15 in mid-morning trade,
posting its biggest one-day gain since early November and
pulling away from a 6-1/2-week low of 16,672.94 hit on
Wednesday.
An immediate resistance level is seen lurking at its 25-day
moving average of 17,404.44, analysts said.
Following a two-day meeting, the U.S. central bank gave a
strong signal that it was on track to raise interest rates
sometime next year.
The Fed said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding
when to bump borrowing costs higher, which Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, at a news conference, defined as "at least a couple of
meetings."
"Investors took heart from her comment that the Fed will
take a patient approach about raising interest rates, and Yellen
was clearly making an effort to communicate well with the
market," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo
Research Center.
Also soothing market sentiment was a rebound in world oil
prices, which eased concerns about the oil-dependent Russian
economy. U.S. crude futures ended higher for a second
day.
Nakai said falling oil prices were hurting Russia
particularly hard, but he said long-term weakness in crude
prices would be positive for most advanced economies such as the
United States and Japan which are importers of oil.
"The rally in oil prices is expected to be temporary. I
expect oil prices to stay low, and oil importers like Japan will
benefit from low oil prices in the long term," he said. "The
market will likely gradually start pricing in such a positive
factor."
Exporters gained after the dollar climbed to 118.85 yen
from a low of 116.29 on Wednesday.
Toyota Motor Corp jumped 3.4 percent, Honda Motor
Co gained 2.1 percent and Sony Corp climbed
4.1 percent.
Tokyo Electric Power Co surged 4 percent after
saying it would not raise electricity rates in 2015 and forecast
another year of profits for the year to next March.
The broader Topix index gained 2.5 percent to
1,385.49, with all of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 2.5 percent
to 12,561.25.
