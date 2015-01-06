TOKYO, Jan 6 Japanese stocks posted their
biggest fall in nearly 10 months on Tuesday, as uncertainty
surrounding Greece's future in the euro zone and slumping oil
prices dampened risk appetite, while a stronger yen hit
exporters' shares.
In its worst day since March 14, the Nikkei benchmark
slipped 3.0 percent to close at 16,883.19, not far off a
six-week low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17.
With oil prices at their lowest since spring 2009, the Tokyo
Stock Exchange sub-index of oil and mining shares
tumbled 5.5 percent. Inpex Corp shed 5.8 percent.
Exporters' shares suffered from a stronger yen, which
broke through the 119 level versus the dollar late in the
session. Nissan Motor Co Ltd lost 4.4 percent and
Panasonic Corp slipped 3.1 percent.
The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 1,361.14,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 2.9 percent to
close at 12,327.80.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)