METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
TOKYO, Jan 9 The Nikkei rose for a third day on Friday on growing confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive stimulus steps in Europe, while Fast Retailing Co rose after reporting strong quarterly profits. The Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to end at 17,197.73 after dipping into negative territory earlier. For the week, it dropped 1.5 percent. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,380.58, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 12,495.99. Index-heavy Fast Retailing gained 0.8 percent and contributed a hefty 40 points to the benchmark Nikkei index after reporting strong first quarter profits. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)