TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended almost flat on Monday as profit-taking set in after it had
hit a 15-year high earlier ahead of central bank policy meetings
in Japan and the United States later this week.
The Nikkei share average closed at 19,246.06, having
peaked at 19,349.20 in early trade as investors bought banks and
other domestic demand oriented shares.
Investors took profits in recent gainers such as drugmakers
, rubber product makers and railway and truck
companies.
The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent but gainers
outnumbered decliners by 955 to 790.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dipped 0.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)