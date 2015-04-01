TOKYO, April 1 Tokyo shares fell on Wednesday as
investors sold recent gainers to lock in profit on the first day
of the Japanese financial year and after a disappointing tankan
business sentiment survey from the Bank of Japan.
Both the Nikkei share average and the Topix fell below their
25-day moving average, a key short-term support level, clouding
the outlook for the market that posted its biggest gain in five
quarters in January-March.
The Nikkei on Wednesday fell 0.9 percent to
19,034.84, closing below its 25-day average, at 19,158.60, for
the first time since Feb. 3.
The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,528.99,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.0 percent to
13,890.43.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)