* Nikkei up 0.4 pct so far this week
* Market may be directionless until Tues - analyst
* DeNA jumps 6.8 pct after brokerage upgrade
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up on Friday morning in choppy trade as investors shied
away from large positions before key U.S. jobs data due later in
the day.
The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 percent to 19,375.12
in mid-morning trade after opening a tad lower. For the week,
the Nikkei was up 0.4 percent.
The U.S. March jobs report will be released at a time
American stock markets are closed for the Good Friday holiday.
Analysts said that Tokyo volume may stay subdued as
investors stay on the sidelines ahead of U.S. employment data
that may give clues to when the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates.
"The Japanese market will likely stay directionless until
investors see how U.S. markets react to the data," said Fujio
Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Securities. "In the
longer term, investors will likely revisit positive trends such
as companies' earnings and their better shareholder returns."
Ando expects the Nikkei to rise after companies report their
full-year earnings in May as well as June, when shareholder
returns and corporate governance will be taken up at shareholder
meetings.
On Friday, exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
flat, Honda Motor Co rising 1.0 percent and
Sony Corp rising 2.9 percent, extending its gains from
Thursday when it said it had halved its stake in Olympus Corp
to raise funds for restructuring.
DeNA Co jumped 6.8 percent to 2,439 yen, the
highest since December 2013, after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities upgraded it to "overweight" from "neutral", citing
expectations for monetizing Nintendo Co's intellectual
property as the two companies develop game apps for phones and
tablets.
Seven & i Holdings dropped 1.5 percent after its
full-year operating profit forecast was short of market
expectations. It expects operating profit to rise 8.6 percent to
373 billion yen for the year ended February, lower than a mean
average of 379.1 billion yen forecast by Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,557.76. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.2 percent, to
14,156.79.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)