BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
TOKYO, May 13 Japanese stocks rose to over two-week highs on Wednesday, bouncing from earlier losses helped by investors buying Nikkei futures and on expectations the Bank Of Japan would buy equities, traders said. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.7 percent up at 19,764.72, the highest closing price since April 28. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,604.21 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 14,497.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.