TOKYO, May 13 Japanese stocks rose to over two-week highs on Wednesday, bouncing from earlier losses helped by investors buying Nikkei futures and on expectations the Bank Of Japan would buy equities, traders said. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.7 percent up at 19,764.72, the highest closing price since April 28. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,604.21 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to 14,497.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)