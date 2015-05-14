TOKYO, May 14 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a near one-week low on Thursday as another rise in global bond yields kept the market on edge, but Konica Minolta jumped after it joined a growing list of companies announcing higher shareholder payouts. The Nikkei share average ended 1.0 percent lower to 19,570.24, the weakest closing level since May 8. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,591.49 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also dropped 0.8 percent to 14,377.97. Konica Minolta soared 12 percent after it announced a share buyback and dividend hike on top of solid earnings. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)